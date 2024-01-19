Howard hosts Norfolk State following Fields’ 31-point showing

Norfolk State Spartans (11-8, 1-1 MEAC) at Howard Bison (8-11, 2-1 MEAC) Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk…

Norfolk State Spartans (11-8, 1-1 MEAC) at Howard Bison (8-11, 2-1 MEAC)

Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State faces the Howard Bison after Chris Fields Jr. scored 31 points in Norfolk State’s 118-73 victory over the Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons.

The Bison have gone 5-2 in home games. Howard is second in the MEAC with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Seth Towns averaging 5.6.

The Spartans are 1-1 in conference games. Norfolk State is fifth in the MEAC with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Jaylani Darden averaging 3.8.

Howard scores 75.9 points, 7.8 more per game than the 68.1 Norfolk State gives up. Norfolk State has shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point above the 44.4% shooting opponents of Howard have averaged.

The Bison and Spartans square off Saturday for the first time in MEAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Towns is shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, while averaging 15.6 points and 6.7 rebounds. Bryce Harris is shooting 54.0% and averaging 15.2 points over the past 10 games for Howard.

Jamarii Thomas is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Spartans. Allen Betrand is averaging 9.9 points and 2.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Norfolk State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 5-5, averaging 75.6 points, 36.2 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Spartans: 5-5, averaging 76.2 points, 35.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

