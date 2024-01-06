Howard faces North Carolina Central after Dockery’s 21-point game

Howard Bison (5-10) at North Carolina Central Eagles (8-7) Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles…

Howard Bison (5-10) at North Carolina Central Eagles (8-7)

Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -2; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Howard takes on the North Carolina Central Eagles after Marcus Dockery scored 21 points in Howard’s 86-78 overtime loss to the Yale Bulldogs.

The Eagles have gone 5-1 at home. North Carolina Central is 3-5 against opponents over .500.

The Bison are 2-6 on the road. Howard is 2-7 against opponents with a winning record.

North Carolina Central scores 77.9 points per game, 0.9 fewer points than the 78.8 Howard gives up. Howard averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game North Carolina Central gives up.

The Eagles and Bison square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fred Cleveland Jr. is averaging 15.7 points, 4.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Eagles. Po’Boigh King is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for North Carolina Central.

Seth Towns is averaging 15.5 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Bison. Bryce Harris is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Howard.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 77.2 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Bison: 3-7, averaging 76.7 points, 36.5 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.