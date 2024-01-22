Houston Christian hosts New Orleans after Greene’s 22-point game

New Orleans Privateers (7-11, 2-3 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (4-12, 2-3 Southland) Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

New Orleans Privateers (7-11, 2-3 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (4-12, 2-3 Southland)

Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Privateers -2.5; over/under is 157

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Christian takes on the New Orleans Privateers after Marcus Greene scored 22 points in Houston Christian’s 78-77 victory against the Lamar Cardinals.

The Huskies are 3-3 on their home court. Houston Christian ranks second in the Southland with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Bonke Maring averaging 5.8.

The Privateers are 2-3 against conference opponents. New Orleans ranks sixth in the Southland with 36.0 rebounds per game led by Jamond Vincent averaging 5.8.

Houston Christian’s average of 4.3 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game New Orleans allows. New Orleans’ 42.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points lower than Houston Christian has allowed to its opponents (45.2%).

The Huskies and Privateers match up Monday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jay Alvarez is scoring 16.8 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Huskies. Greene is averaging 13.7 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 42.5% over the past 10 games for Houston Christian.

Jordan Johnson is averaging 21.8 points, 4.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Privateers. Tyson Jackson is averaging 10.2 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 60.9% over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 72.1 points, 42.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Privateers: 3-7, averaging 71.3 points, 35.2 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.