Houston Christian hosts McFarlane and SE Louisiana

SE Louisiana Lions (7-13, 2-5 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (5-13, 3-4 Southland) Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

SE Louisiana Lions (7-13, 2-5 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (5-13, 3-4 Southland)

Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -3.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana visits the Houston Christian Huskies after Roger McFarlane scored 20 points in SE Louisiana’s 74-64 loss to the Lamar Cardinals.

The Huskies have gone 4-3 at home. Houston Christian is third in the Southland with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Michael Imariagbe averaging 2.9.

The Lions have gone 2-5 against Southland opponents. SE Louisiana has a 3-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Houston Christian’s average of 4.6 made 3-pointers per game is 4.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game SE Louisiana gives up. SE Louisiana’s 42.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than Houston Christian has allowed to its opponents (44.9%).

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jay Alvarez is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Huskies. Dominic Capriotti is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Houston Christian.

McFarlane is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 14.4 points and 8.2 rebounds. Nick Caldwell is shooting 55.9% and averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for SE Louisiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 73.9 points, 40.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Lions: 5-5, averaging 65.0 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.