Houston Christian faces Lamar after Alvarez’s 28-point game

Lamar Cardinals (9-8, 3-1 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (3-12, 1-3 Southland)

Houston; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Christian takes on the Lamar Cardinals after Jay Alvarez scored 28 points in Houston Christian’s 69-64 loss to the Northwestern State Demons.

The Huskies are 2-3 on their home court. Houston Christian is the top team in the Southland averaging 41.7 points in the paint. Alvarez leads the Huskies with 9.3.

The Cardinals have gone 3-1 against Southland opponents. Lamar ranks sixth in the Southland scoring 33.1 points per game in the paint led by Adam Hamilton averaging 8.4.

Houston Christian is shooting 42.4% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 42.7% Lamar allows to opponents. Lamar has shot at a 44.9% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points less than the 45.1% shooting opponents of Houston Christian have averaged.

The Huskies and Cardinals meet Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Greene is averaging 13.5 points and 3.3 assists for the Huskies. Alvarez is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Houston Christian.

Chris Pryor is averaging 11.4 points, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Cardinals. Terry Anderson is averaging 12.1 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 47.7% over the last 10 games for Lamar.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 3-7, averaging 69.9 points, 43.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 79.8 points, 38.1 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

