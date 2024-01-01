House leads New Mexico against No. 15 Colorado State after 22-point game

New Mexico Lobos (12-1) at Colorado State Rams (12-1) Fort Collins, Colorado; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico…

New Mexico Lobos (12-1) at Colorado State Rams (12-1)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico visits the No. 15 Colorado State Rams after Jaelen House scored 22 points in New Mexico’s 87-54 victory against the Eastern New Mexico Greyhounds.

The Rams have gone 7-1 in home games. Colorado State is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Lobos are 1-1 on the road. New Mexico leads the MWC with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by JT Toppin averaging 3.0.

Colorado State makes 53.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 13.4 percentage points higher than New Mexico has allowed to its opponents (39.8%). New Mexico averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Colorado State gives up.

The Rams and Lobos match up Tuesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Stevens averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 17.3 points while shooting 45.8% from beyond the arc. Nique Clifford is averaging 13.2 points and 6.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Colorado State.

Donovan Dent is scoring 16.8 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 6.2 assists for the Lobos. Toppin is averaging 12.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.6 blocks over the past 10 games for New Mexico.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 9-1, averaging 83.2 points, 32.0 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 52.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Lobos: 10-0, averaging 86.7 points, 41.4 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 10.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

