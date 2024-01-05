House leads Drexel against William & Mary after 25-point performance

Drexel Dragons (9-6, 2-0 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (6-8, 1-0 CAA) Williamsburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Drexel Dragons (9-6, 2-0 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (6-8, 1-0 CAA)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel visits the William & Mary Tribe after Luke House scored 25 points in Drexel’s 78-63 victory over the UNC Wilmington Seahawks.

The Tribe have gone 6-0 in home games. William & Mary scores 76.6 points and has outscored opponents by 2.9 points per game.

The Dragons are 2-0 in CAA play. Drexel is third in the CAA with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Amari Williams averaging 3.1.

William & Mary makes 45.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.2 percentage points higher than Drexel has allowed to its opponents (39.0%). Drexel averages 72.9 points per game, 0.8 fewer than the 73.7 William & Mary gives up.

The Tribe and Dragons match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Moss is averaging 13.5 points and 3.1 assists for the Tribe. Gabe Dorsey is averaging 13.8 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 41.6% over the last 10 games for William & Mary.

Justin Moore is averaging 12.5 points, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Dragons. Williams is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Drexel.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 4-6, averaging 74.2 points, 34.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 3.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Dragons: 6-4, averaging 76.8 points, 41.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

