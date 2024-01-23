House and Rhode Island host Fordham

Fordham Rams (8-10, 2-3 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (9-9, 3-2 A-10) Kingston, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Fordham Rams (8-10, 2-3 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (9-9, 3-2 A-10)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island takes on the Fordham Rams after Jaden House scored 27 points in Rhode Island’s 96-62 loss to the Dayton Flyers.

The Rhode Island Rams have gone 8-2 at home. Rhode Island has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Fordham Rams are 2-3 in conference play. Fordham has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Rhode Island averages 73.2 points per game, 0.9 fewer points than the 74.1 Fordham allows. Fordham averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Rhode Island gives up.

The Rhode Island Rams and Fordham Rams square off Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: House is averaging 15.3 points for the Rhode Island Rams. Luis Kortright is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Rhode Island.

Japhet Medor is scoring 12.7 points per game with 2.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Fordham Rams. Will Richardson is averaging 11.2 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for Fordham.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rhode Island Rams: 4-6, averaging 71.5 points, 36.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Fordham Rams: 4-6, averaging 76.4 points, 38.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.