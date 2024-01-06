House and Drexel host William & Mary

Drexel Dragons (9-6, 2-0 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (6-8, 1-0 CAA) Williamsburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Drexel Dragons (9-6, 2-0 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (6-8, 1-0 CAA)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dragons -7.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel visits the William & Mary Tribe after Luke House scored 25 points in Drexel’s 78-63 victory over the UNC Wilmington Seahawks.

The Tribe have gone 6-0 at home. William & Mary is sixth in the CAA in rebounding averaging 35.9 rebounds. Caleb Dorsey leads the Tribe with 6.4 boards.

The Dragons have gone 2-0 against CAA opponents. Drexel scores 72.9 points and has outscored opponents by 9.2 points per game.

William & Mary makes 45.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.2 percentage points higher than Drexel has allowed to its opponents (39.0%). Drexel has shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points above the 43.4% shooting opponents of William & Mary have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Moss is averaging 13.5 points and 3.1 assists for the Tribe. Gabe Dorsey is averaging 13.8 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 41.6% over the last 10 games for William & Mary.

Amari Williams is averaging 11.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Dragons. Justin Moore is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Drexel.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 4-6, averaging 74.2 points, 34.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 3.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Dragons: 6-4, averaging 76.8 points, 41.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

