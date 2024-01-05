Horne, NC State Wolfpack square off against the Virginia Cavaliers

Virginia Cavaliers (11-3, 2-1 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (10-3, 2-0 ACC) Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Virginia Cavaliers (11-3, 2-1 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (10-3, 2-0 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Reece Beekman and the Virginia Cavaliers take on DJ Horne and the NC State Wolfpack in ACC action.

The Wolfpack are 7-0 in home games. NC State is seventh in the ACC in team defense, allowing 68.8 points while holding opponents to 43.0% shooting.

The Cavaliers are 2-1 against ACC opponents. Virginia scores 66.6 points while outscoring opponents by 10.7 points per game.

NC State makes 44.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.6 percentage points higher than Virginia has allowed to its opponents (38.0%). Virginia has shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points greater than the 43.0% shooting opponents of NC State have averaged.

The Wolfpack and Cavaliers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Horne is averaging 14.5 points for the Wolfpack. Jayden Taylor is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for NC State.

Ryan Dunn is averaging 9.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, two steals and 2.2 blocks for the Cavaliers. Beekman is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Virginia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolfpack: 7-3, averaging 76.9 points, 36.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 63.7 points, 31.2 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.