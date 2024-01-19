Horne leads NC State against Virginia Tech after 21-point performance

Virginia Tech Hokies (10-7, 2-4 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (13-4, 5-1 ACC) Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST…

Virginia Tech Hokies (10-7, 2-4 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (13-4, 5-1 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC State hosts the Virginia Tech Hokies after DJ Horne scored 21 points in NC State’s 83-76 victory over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The Wolfpack are 9-1 in home games. NC State averages 9.2 turnovers per game and is 11-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Hokies have gone 2-4 against ACC opponents. Virginia Tech ranks seventh in the ACC shooting 35.5% from 3-point range.

NC State scores 77.3 points, 9.8 more per game than the 67.5 Virginia Tech allows. Virginia Tech averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game NC State allows.

The Wolfpack and Hokies meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Horne is shooting 42.2% and averaging 15.1 points for the Wolfpack. Jayden Taylor is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for NC State.

Sean Pedulla is averaging 16.3 points and 4.1 assists for the Hokies. Lynn Kidd is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Virginia Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolfpack: 8-2, averaging 76.5 points, 35.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Hokies: 5-5, averaging 70.5 points, 35.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

