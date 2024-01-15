Horne and NC State host Wake Forest

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (12-4, 4-1 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (12-4, 4-1 ACC) Raleigh, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m.…

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (12-4, 4-1 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (12-4, 4-1 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC State takes on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons after DJ Horne scored 27 points in NC State’s 89-83 victory against the Louisville Cardinals.

The Wolfpack have gone 8-1 in home games. NC State is eighth in the ACC in rebounding with 36.6 rebounds. Mohamed Diarra leads the Wolfpack with 5.3 boards.

The Demon Deacons are 4-1 against ACC opponents. Wake Forest is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

NC State averages 76.9 points, 7.6 more per game than the 69.3 Wake Forest allows. Wake Forest has shot at a 47.8% clip from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points greater than the 43.0% shooting opponents of NC State have averaged.

The Wolfpack and Demon Deacons face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Horne is shooting 41.7% and averaging 14.7 points for the Wolfpack. D.J. Burns is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for NC State.

Hunter Sallis is shooting 48.2% and averaging 18.0 points for the Demon Deacons. Kevin Miller is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games for Wake Forest.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolfpack: 8-2, averaging 76.6 points, 36.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 9-1, averaging 82.4 points, 36.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.