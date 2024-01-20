Hopkins scores 18 as Prairie View A&M beats Jackson State 71-62

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Javontae Hopkins had 18 points in Prairie View A&M’s 71-62 win over Jackson State on Saturday…

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Javontae Hopkins had 18 points in Prairie View A&M’s 71-62 win over Jackson State on Saturday night.

Hopkins also contributed eight rebounds for the Panthers (7-10, 2-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Charles Smith IV scored 17 points while going 6 of 19 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the foul line, and added five rebounds and three steals. Brian Myles went 7 of 9 from the field to finish with 15 points, while adding 14 rebounds and three steals.

Jordan O’Neal led the Tigers (7-10, 3-1) in scoring, finishing with 21 points, 10 rebounds, two steals and three blocks. Jackson State also got 19 points from Ken Evans. Zeke Cook also recorded seven points and 12 rebounds.

