Holy Cross visits Army on 5-game road skid

Holy Cross Crusaders (3-11, 0-1 Patriot League) at Army Black Knights (4-10, 0-1 Patriot League)

West Point, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross hits the road against Army looking to stop its five-game road losing streak.

The Black Knights are 3-4 in home games. Army ranks fourth in the Patriot League in rebounding with 36.4 rebounds. Josh Scovens leads the Black Knights with 6.1 boards.

The Crusaders have gone 0-1 against Patriot League opponents. Holy Cross has a 2-8 record against teams over .500.

Army’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Holy Cross allows. Holy Cross averages 65.6 points per game, 3.0 more than the 62.6 Army gives up to opponents.

The Black Knights and Crusaders match up Saturday for the first time in Patriot League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scovens is shooting 44.1% and averaging 13.4 points for the Black Knights. TJ Small is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Army.

DeAndre Williams is averaging 4.1 points for the Crusaders. Joseph Octave is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Holy Cross.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 4-6, averaging 62.6 points, 37.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

Crusaders: 2-8, averaging 65.1 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 3.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.