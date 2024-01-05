Holt leads South Dakota against Montana after 30-point performance

South Dakota Coyotes (8-8, 1-1 Summit League) at Montana Grizzlies (9-5, 1-1 Big Sky) Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST…

South Dakota Coyotes (8-8, 1-1 Summit League) at Montana Grizzlies (9-5, 1-1 Big Sky)

Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota visits the Montana Grizzlies after Bostyn Holt scored 30 points in South Dakota’s 93-79 loss to the Eastern Washington Eagles.

The Grizzlies are 5-1 on their home court. Montana is fifth in the Big Sky in team defense, allowing 72.0 points while holding opponents to 44.1% shooting.

The Coyotes are 2-4 in road games. South Dakota ranks third in the Summit League shooting 36.6% from 3-point range.

Montana makes 47.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than South Dakota has allowed to its opponents (43.0%). South Dakota averages 5.1 more points per game (77.1) than Montana gives up (72.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Money Williams is averaging 14.3 points and 3.5 assists for the Grizzlies. Aanen Moody is averaging 15.2 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 45.6% over the past 10 games for Montana.

Kaleb Stewart is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 1.4 rebounds for the Coyotes. Holt is averaging 14.1 points and 4.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for South Dakota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 75.8 points, 36.4 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Coyotes: 4-6, averaging 72.3 points, 39.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 3.5 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

