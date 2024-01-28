Holmes scores 27, No. 14 Indiana women breeze past Northwestern 100-59

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes had 27 points and 11 rebounds, six Indiana players scored in double figures and…

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes had 27 points and 11 rebounds, six Indiana players scored in double figures and the No. 14 Hoosiers routed Northwestern 100-59 on Sunday.

Yarden Garzon scored 15 points, Sara Scalia 11 and Chloe Moore-McNeil 10 for the Hoosiers (17-2, 8-1). Off the bench, Lilly Meister scored 13 and Lenee Beaumont added 11 points.

Melannie Daley had 16 points off the bench to top Northwestern (7-13, 2-7) and Caroline Lau scored 12.

The Hoosiers got off to a fast start, scoring the game’s first four points then going on a 12-0 run to lead 16-2 six minutes into the game. They led 27-8 after one quarter and 50-24 at halftime. Holmes scored 16 points and Scalia added 11 in the first half.

The third quarter started out more lopsided than the first, as the Hoosiers hit 10 of their first 12 shots and outscored the Wildcats 21-4 in the first six minutes. The onslaught included seven layups by the Hoosiers and they went on to lead 75-30 heading to the fourth quarter.

Indiana’s lead reached 50 points three separate times in the final period before Northwestern closed with a 13-4 run. The Hoosiers reached the century mark on Henna Sandvik’s layup with 1:58 remaining.

Indiana played without Syndey Parrish, whose status is day-to-day with a foot injury. She averages 10.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

Indiana plays at Maryland on Wednesday, the same day that Northwestern hosts No. 5 Iowa.

