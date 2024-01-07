Holmes scores 18 in Dayton’s 64-60 victory against UMass

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Daron Holmes scored 18 points as Dayton extended its winning streak to nine games, defeating UMass…

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Daron Holmes scored 18 points as Dayton extended its winning streak to nine games, defeating UMass 64-60 on Sunday.

Holmes also added six rebounds for the Flyers (12-2, 2-0 Atlantic 10 Conference). Enoch Cheeks scored 11 points while shooting 3 for 7 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line. Nate Santos shot 1 for 6 from beyond the arc and 6 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with nine points. The Flyers prolonged their winning streak to nine games.

Matt Cross finished with 18 points and 14 rebounds for the Minutemen (10-4, 1-1). Josh Cohen added 15 points, nine rebounds and two steals for UMass.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

