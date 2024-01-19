Holmes leads No. 21 Dayton against Rhode Island after 29-point outing

Rhode Island Rams (9-8, 3-1 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (14-2, 4-0 A-10) Dayton, Ohio; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Rhode Island Rams (9-8, 3-1 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (14-2, 4-0 A-10)

Dayton, Ohio; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Dayton hosts the Rhode Island Rams after Daron Holmes scored 29 points in Dayton’s 70-65 win over the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Flyers are 8-0 on their home court. Dayton has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Rams have gone 3-1 against A-10 opponents. Rhode Island is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Dayton makes 47.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than Rhode Island has allowed to its opponents (43.9%). Rhode Island has shot at a 47.2% rate from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points greater than the 41.0% shooting opponents of Dayton have averaged.

The Flyers and Rams square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Holmes is averaging 19.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Flyers. Koby Brea is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Dayton.

Luis Kortright is averaging 11.1 points and 3.2 assists for the Rams. Jaden House is averaging 14.8 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 45.0% over the last 10 games for Rhode Island.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 10-0, averaging 75.2 points, 35.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Rams: 4-6, averaging 72.2 points, 36.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.