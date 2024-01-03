Holmes’ 18 lead Dayton past Davidson 72-59 to open A-10

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — DaRon Holmes had 18 points in Dayton’s 72-59 victory against Davidson on Wednesday night. Holmes was…

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — DaRon Holmes had 18 points in Dayton’s 72-59 victory against Davidson on Wednesday night.

Holmes was 5 of 11 shooting and 8 of 12 from the free throw line for the Flyers (11-2). Kobe Elvis scored 17 points while going 7 of 12 (3 for 6 from 3-point range). Nate Santos had 16 points and shot 6 for 11, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc. The Flyers extended their winning streak to eight games.

Bobby Durkin led the Wildcats (10-4) in scoring, finishing with 14 points and six rebounds. Davidson also got eight points, five assists and three steals from Grant Huffman. In addition, Achile Spadone had eight points. The loss ended a seven-game winning streak for the Wildcats.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

