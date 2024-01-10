Holden puts up 29, Wright State defeats Robert Morris 101-76

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Tanner Holden scored 29 points as Wright State beat Robert Morris 101-76 on Wednesday night.…

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Tanner Holden scored 29 points as Wright State beat Robert Morris 101-76 on Wednesday night.

Holden also had six rebounds, five assists, and five steals for the Raiders (9-8, 4-2 Horizon League). Brandon Noel added 17 points while going 7 of 11 (3 for 3 from 3-point range), and he also had 12 rebounds. AJ Braun had 17 points and finished 8 of 10 from the floor.

The Colonials (5-12, 1-5) were led in scoring by Stephaun Walker, who finished with 18 points and eight rebounds. Justice Williams added 14 points for Robert Morris. In addition, Jackson Last finished with 10 points.

