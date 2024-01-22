Hofstra visits Stony Brook following Dubar’s 27-point showing

Hofstra Pride (9-9, 2-3 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (9-9, 2-3 CAA) Stony Brook, New York; Monday, 9 p.m. EST…

Hofstra Pride (9-9, 2-3 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (9-9, 2-3 CAA)

Stony Brook, New York; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pride -3.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra plays the Stony Brook Seawolves after Darlinstone Dubar scored 27 points in Hofstra’s 86-77 victory over the Hampton Pirates.

The Seawolves are 6-2 on their home court. Stony Brook has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Pride are 2-3 in conference play. Hofstra has a 5-6 record against opponents above .500.

Stony Brook is shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 42.4% Hofstra allows to opponents. Hofstra has shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points above the 43.6% shooting opponents of Stony Brook have averaged.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Stephenson-Moore is shooting 44.3% and averaging 14.9 points for the Seawolves. Jared Frey is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Stony Brook.

Tyler Thomas is shooting 41.0% and averaging 22.3 points for the Pride. Dubar is averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games for Hofstra.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 6-4, averaging 71.6 points, 35.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Pride: 3-7, averaging 70.4 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

