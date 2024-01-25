Hofstra plays William & Mary following Dubar’s 30-point showing

William & Mary Tribe (7-12, 2-4 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (10-9, 3-3 CAA) Hempstead, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

William & Mary Tribe (7-12, 2-4 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (10-9, 3-3 CAA)

Hempstead, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pride -13.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra plays the William & Mary Tribe after Darlinstone Dubar scored 30 points in Hofstra’s 80-74 victory over the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The Pride have gone 5-2 in home games. Hofstra is 0-3 in one-possession games.

The Tribe are 2-4 against CAA opponents. William & Mary ranks ninth in the CAA shooting 32.9% from 3-point range.

Hofstra scores 75.8 points per game, 2.9 more points than the 72.9 William & Mary allows. William & Mary averages 73.3 points per game, 1.7 more than the 71.6 Hofstra gives up to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Thomas is scoring 21.7 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Pride. Dubar is averaging 20.3 points and 8.6 rebounds while shooting 54.8% over the last 10 games for Hofstra.

Trey Moss is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Tribe. Gabe Dorsey is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for William & Mary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 4-6, averaging 71.6 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Tribe: 4-6, averaging 70.4 points, 35.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

