Hofstra hosts Stony Brook following Stephenson-Moore’s 22-point showing

Stony Brook Seawolves (11-10, 4-4 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (11-10, 4-4 CAA) Hempstead, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Stony Brook Seawolves (11-10, 4-4 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (11-10, 4-4 CAA)

Hempstead, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook plays the Hofstra Pride after Tyler Stephenson-Moore scored 22 points in Stony Brook’s 86-78 overtime win against the UNC Wilmington Seahawks.

The Pride have gone 6-2 at home. Hofstra is fifth in the CAA scoring 75.3 points while shooting 46.6% from the field.

The Seawolves are 4-4 in CAA play. Stony Brook has a 3-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Hofstra averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 9.3 per game Stony Brook gives up. Stony Brook averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.6 per game Hofstra gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Thomas averages 3.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Pride, scoring 21.4 points while shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc. Darlinstone Dubar is averaging 18.9 points and 7.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for Hofstra.

Stephenson-Moore is shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Seawolves, while averaging 14.8 points. Aaron Clarke is averaging 13.3 points over the past 10 games for Stony Brook.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 4-6, averaging 71.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Seawolves: 5-5, averaging 70.0 points, 36.0 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

