Hodges, Tennessee State Tigers square off against the Morehead State Eagles

Morehead State Eagles (16-5, 7-1 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (12-9, 5-3 OVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Riley Minix and the Morehead State Eagles visit Kinyon Hodges and the Tennessee State Tigers on Thursday.

The Tigers have gone 8-1 at home. Tennessee State is fourth in the OVC scoring 75.3 points while shooting 44.6% from the field.

The Eagles are 7-1 in conference matchups. Morehead State ranks third in the OVC shooting 34.6% from 3-point range.

Tennessee State averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 5.9 per game Morehead State allows. Morehead State has shot at a 46.7% clip from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points greater than the 42.4% shooting opponents of Tennessee State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Brown is averaging 14.6 points for the Tigers.

Minix is shooting 53.2% and averaging 18.8 points for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 76.8 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Eagles: 8-2, averaging 76.7 points, 41.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points.

