Hodges and the Tennessee State Tigers visit conference foe Western Illinois

Tennessee State Tigers (10-9, 3-3 OVC) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (12-6, 5-0 OVC)

Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Leathernecks -2.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kinyon Hodges and the Tennessee State Tigers visit Drew Cisse and the Western Illinois Leathernecks in OVC play Saturday.

The Leathernecks have gone 7-1 in home games. Western Illinois scores 71.4 points and has outscored opponents by 5.6 points per game.

The Tigers are 3-3 in OVC play. Tennessee State is 3-6 against opponents over .500.

Western Illinois’ average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Tennessee State allows. Tennessee State averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Western Illinois allows.

The Leathernecks and Tigers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Dent Jr. is averaging 13.9 points for the Leathernecks. Ryan Myers is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Western Illinois.

Christian Brown is shooting 47.0% and averaging 14.6 points for the Tigers. EJ Bellinger is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leathernecks: 9-1, averaging 72.3 points, 44.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 76.9 points, 35.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.