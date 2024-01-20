Hodges’ 13 lead Tennessee State past Western Illinois 58-57

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Kinyon Hodges scored 13 points and Jason Jitoboh’s layup with three seconds left lifted Tennessee State…

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Kinyon Hodges scored 13 points and Jason Jitoboh’s layup with three seconds left lifted Tennessee State to a 58-57 vicotry over Western Illinois on Saturday night.

Tennessee State trailed by seven at halftime, went ahead by 11 midway through the second half then fell behind in the final minute before Jitoboh’s game-winner.

Hodges was 4 of 10 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line for the Tigers (11-9, 4-3 Ohio Valley Conference). Jitoboh added 12 points while finishing 6 of 11 from the floor, and he also had five rebounds. Christian Brown finished 5 of 12 from the field to finish with 11 points.

Ryan Myers led the Leathernecks (12-7, 5-1) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Western Illinois also got 12 points and six rebounds from JJ Kalakon. In addition, James Dent Jr. had 11 points. The loss snapped the Leathernecks’ nine-game winning streak.

