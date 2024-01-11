Hines leads Alabama State against Jackson State after 21-point performance

Jackson State Tigers (5-9, 1-0 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (7-8, 2-0 SWAC) Montgomery, Alabama; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Jackson State Tigers (5-9, 1-0 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (7-8, 2-0 SWAC)

Montgomery, Alabama; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -1.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State plays the Jackson State Tigers after CJ Hines scored 21 points in Alabama State’s 83-72 victory over the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

The Hornets have gone 3-1 in home games. Alabama State leads the SWAC in rebounding, averaging 40.4 boards. Ubong Okon paces the Hornets with 6.6 rebounds.

The Tigers are 1-0 in conference games. Jackson State ranks fourth in the SWAC with 13.1 assists per game led by Chase Adams averaging 4.3.

Alabama State’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game is 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game Jackson State gives up. Jackson State averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Alabama State allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Range averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, scoring 10.7 points while shooting 28.4% from beyond the arc. D’ante Bass is averaging 16 points, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks over the last 10 games for Alabama State.

Ken Evans is averaging 18.2 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Tigers. Jordan O’Neal is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Jackson State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 6-4, averaging 70.2 points, 38.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 71.2 points, 37.2 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

