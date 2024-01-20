Hill leads Bowling Green against Western Michigan after 23-point outing

Western Michigan Broncos (7-10, 4-1 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (13-4, 4-1 MAC) Bowling Green, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Western Michigan Broncos (7-10, 4-1 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (13-4, 4-1 MAC)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Falcons -9; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green hosts the Western Michigan Broncos after Marcus Hill scored 23 points in Bowling Green’s 78-73 win against the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

The Falcons have gone 8-1 at home. Bowling Green ranks ninth in the MAC with 11.7 assists per game led by Hill averaging 2.2.

The Broncos are 4-1 against MAC opponents. Western Michigan is eighth in the MAC scoring 74.4 points per game and is shooting 45.6%.

Bowling Green averages 75.9 points per game, 0.3 fewer points than the 76.2 Western Michigan allows. Western Michigan scores 5.2 more points per game (74.4) than Bowling Green gives up to opponents (69.2).

The Falcons and Broncos square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: DaJion Humphrey is shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, while averaging 7.3 points. Hill is shooting 41.4% and averaging 20.0 points over the last 10 games for Bowling Green.

Seth Hubbard averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, scoring 16.3 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc. B. Artis White is averaging 11.3 points and 4.1 assists over the last 10 games for Western Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 9-1, averaging 78.7 points, 39.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Broncos: 5-5, averaging 81.2 points, 38.5 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

