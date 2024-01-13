Hill, Fresno State Bulldogs to visit Griffin, Wyoming Cowboys

Fresno State Bulldogs (7-8, 0-2 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (8-8, 1-2 MWC) Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Fresno State Bulldogs (7-8, 0-2 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (8-8, 1-2 MWC)

Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -4; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming plays Fresno State in a matchup of MWC teams.

The Cowboys have gone 5-1 in home games. Wyoming ranks ninth in the MWC with 31.3 points per game in the paint led by Mason Walters averaging 5.7.

The Bulldogs are 0-2 against MWC opponents. Fresno State allows 72.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.5 points per game.

Wyoming averages 72.9 points per game, 0.6 more points than the 72.3 Fresno State allows. Fresno State averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Wyoming allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Griffin is scoring 17.9 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Cowboys. Akuel Kot is averaging 15.2 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 46.8% over the last 10 games for Wyoming.

Isaiah Hill is scoring 12.4 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Bulldogs. Xavier Dusell is averaging nine points over the last 10 games for Fresno State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 4-6, averaging 70.6 points, 32.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 65.4 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.