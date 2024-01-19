Hill and Fresno State host No. 16 Utah State

Fresno State Bulldogs (8-9, 1-3 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (16-2, 4-1 MWC) Logan, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Fresno State Bulldogs (8-9, 1-3 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (16-2, 4-1 MWC)

Logan, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State visits the No. 16 Utah State Aggies after Isaiah Hill scored 24 points in Fresno State’s 85-82 victory against the San Jose State Spartans.

The Aggies have gone 8-0 at home. Utah State leads the MWC averaging 43.0 points in the paint. Great Osobor leads the Aggies with 13.0.

The Bulldogs are 1-3 against MWC opponents. Fresno State ranks fourth in the MWC scoring 36.0 points per game in the paint led by Enoch Boakye averaging 6.6.

Utah State averages 82.1 points, 9.5 more per game than the 72.6 Fresno State gives up. Fresno State averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Utah State allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Martinez averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc. Osobor is shooting 53.8% and averaging 17.2 points over the past 10 games for Utah State.

Xavier Dusell is shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 10 points. Hill is shooting 35.1% and averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Fresno State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 9-1, averaging 83.1 points, 37.5 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 68.5 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

