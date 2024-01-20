Hill and Fresno State host No. 16 Utah State

Fresno State Bulldogs (8-9, 1-3 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (16-2, 4-1 MWC) Logan, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Fresno State Bulldogs (8-9, 1-3 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (16-2, 4-1 MWC)

Logan, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -13.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State visits the No. 16 Utah State Aggies after Isaiah Hill scored 24 points in Fresno State’s 85-82 win over the San Jose State Spartans.

The Aggies have gone 8-0 at home. Utah State is 16-2 against opponents over .500.

The Bulldogs are 1-3 in MWC play. Fresno State is 4-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Utah State scores 82.1 points, 9.5 more per game than the 72.6 Fresno State gives up. Fresno State has shot at a 47.4% clip from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 43.0% shooting opponents of Utah State have averaged.

The Aggies and Bulldogs meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Great Osobor is averaging 18.7 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Aggies. Ian Martinez is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for Utah State.

Xavier Dusell is shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 10 points. Hill is shooting 35.1% and averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Fresno State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 9-1, averaging 83.1 points, 37.5 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 68.5 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.