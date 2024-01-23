Hill and Bowling Green host Kent State

Kent State Golden Flashes (9-9, 2-4 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (14-4, 5-1 MAC) Bowling Green, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m.…

Kent State Golden Flashes (9-9, 2-4 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (14-4, 5-1 MAC)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Falcons -1.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green takes on the Kent State Golden Flashes after Marcus Hill scored 28 points in Bowling Green’s 84-79 victory over the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Falcons have gone 9-1 in home games. Bowling Green leads the MAC in rebounding, averaging 38.7 boards. Rashaun Agee leads the Falcons with 9.1 rebounds.

The Golden Flashes are 2-4 in conference games. Kent State ranks fifth in the MAC scoring 33.6 points per game in the paint led by Chris Payton averaging 7.4.

Bowling Green is shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 46.1% Kent State allows to opponents. Kent State has shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 42.9% shooting opponents of Bowling Green have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hill is averaging 20.6 points for the Falcons. Agee is averaging 15.3 points and 11.1 rebounds while shooting 65.1% over the past 10 games for Bowling Green.

Payton is averaging 14.1 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Golden Flashes. Jalen Sullinger is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Kent State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 9-1, averaging 81.7 points, 39.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 4-6, averaging 72.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

