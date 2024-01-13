Hildreth and Wake Forest host Virginia

Virginia Cavaliers (11-4, 2-2 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (11-4, 3-1 ACC) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Virginia Cavaliers (11-4, 2-2 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (11-4, 3-1 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Demon Deacons -5.5; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest hosts the Virginia Cavaliers after Cameron Hildreth scored 25 points in Wake Forest’s 87-82 loss to the Florida State Seminoles.

The Demon Deacons are 9-0 in home games. Wake Forest has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cavaliers have gone 2-2 against ACC opponents. Virginia is second in college basketball allowing 57.3 points while holding opponents to 38.8% shooting.

Wake Forest makes 47.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.9 percentage points higher than Virginia has allowed to its opponents (38.8%). Virginia averages 66.1 points per game, 4.7 fewer than the 70.8 Wake Forest allows to opponents.

The Demon Deacons and Cavaliers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Miller is averaging 17.9 points, 4.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Demon Deacons. Parker Friedrichsen is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wake Forest.

Reece Beekman is averaging 12.9 points, six assists and 2.3 steals for the Cavaliers. Isaac McKneely is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Virginia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 9-1, averaging 82.9 points, 35.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 65.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

