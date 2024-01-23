High Point visits South Carolina Upstate following Broadnax’s 20-point game

High Point Panthers (16-4, 5-0 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (6-12, 1-4 Big South) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday,…

High Point Panthers (16-4, 5-0 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (6-12, 1-4 Big South)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate hosts the High Point Panthers after Trae Broadnax scored 20 points in South Carolina Upstate’s 64-61 loss to the Radford Highlanders.

The Spartans are 4-3 on their home court. South Carolina Upstate averages 11.3 turnovers per game and is 5-8 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Panthers have gone 5-0 against Big South opponents. High Point is third in the Big South scoring 36.0 points per game in the paint led by Duke Miles averaging 8.0.

South Carolina Upstate averages 71.7 points per game, 2.2 fewer points than the 73.9 High Point allows. High Point averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game South Carolina Upstate allows.

The Spartans and Panthers face off Wednesday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Ayesa averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 7.7 points while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc. Broadnax is averaging 14.1 points and 3.9 assists over the last 10 games for South Carolina Upstate.

Trae Benham is shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 9.5 points and 5.1 rebounds.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 3-7, averaging 72.1 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Panthers: 9-1, averaging 80.1 points, 38.3 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

