High Point visits Doucet and Winthrop

High Point Panthers (17-4, 6-0 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (14-8, 5-2 Big South) Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 4…

High Point Panthers (17-4, 6-0 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (14-8, 5-2 Big South)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -1; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop faces the High Point Panthers after KJ Doucet scored 28 points in Winthrop’s 78-59 win against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

The Eagles have gone 6-2 in home games. Winthrop ranks fourth in the Big South with 34.5 points per game in the paint led by Kelton Talford averaging 8.0.

The Panthers are 6-0 in Big South play. High Point scores 85.0 points while outscoring opponents by 11.5 points per game.

Winthrop scores 78.9 points, 5.4 more per game than the 73.5 High Point allows. High Point averages 15.1 more points per game (85.0) than Winthrop allows (69.9).

The Eagles and Panthers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sin’Cere McMahon is shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 8.2 points. Talford is averaging 15.6 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Winthrop.

Duke Miles is averaging 19.4 points and 3.8 assists for the Panthers. Kezza Giffa is averaging 18.2 points over the past 10 games for High Point.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 78.8 points, 37.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Panthers: 9-1, averaging 80.4 points, 39.4 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.