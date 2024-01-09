High Point takes on UNC Asheville after Giffa’s 30-point game

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (10-7, 2-0 Big South) at High Point Panthers (13-4, 2-0 Big South) High Point, North Carolina; Wednesday,…

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (10-7, 2-0 Big South) at High Point Panthers (13-4, 2-0 Big South)

High Point, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point hosts the UNC Asheville Bulldogs after Kezza Giffa scored 30 points in High Point’s 85-76 win over the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

The Panthers have gone 9-0 in home games. High Point leads the Big South with 85.3 points and is shooting 47.5%.

The Bulldogs are 2-0 against Big South opponents. UNC Asheville ranks fifth in the Big South with 36.8 rebounds per game led by Drew Pember averaging 7.3.

High Point averages 85.3 points, 10.6 more per game than the 74.7 UNC Asheville allows. UNC Asheville has shot at a 46.7% rate from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points higher than the 43.7% shooting opponents of High Point have averaged.

The Panthers and Bulldogs face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duke Miles is scoring 19.1 points per game with 2.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Panthers. Kimani Hamilton is averaging 15.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for High Point.

Fletcher Abee is shooting 44.6% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 11.2 points. Pember is averaging 21 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.8 blocks over the last 10 games for UNC Asheville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 9-1, averaging 80.5 points, 38.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 79.6 points, 37.7 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

