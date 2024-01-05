High Point hosts Gardner-Webb following Giffa’s 24-point game

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (5-10) at High Point Panthers (12-4, 1-0 Big South) High Point, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

BOTTOM LINE: High Point takes on the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs after Kezza Giffa scored 24 points in High Point’s 85-71 win against the Radford Highlanders.

The Panthers are 8-0 in home games. High Point is fourth in college basketball with 44.4 rebounds led by Kimani Hamilton averaging 8.1.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 0-6 on the road. Gardner-Webb ranks eighth in the Big South shooting 31.1% from 3-point range.

High Point makes 47.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than Gardner-Webb has allowed to its opponents (43.1%). Gardner-Webb averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than High Point gives up.

The Panthers and Runnin’ Bulldogs meet Saturday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Benham is shooting 42.7% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 10.4 points. Duke Miles is shooting 58.5% and averaging 18.8 points over the past 10 games for High Point.

Julien Soumaoro averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Runnin’ Bulldogs, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc. Caleb Robinson is shooting 40.2% and averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Gardner-Webb.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 9-1, averaging 84.2 points, 38.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 75.7 points, 40.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

