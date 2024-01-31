High Point faces Longwood after Giffa’s 37-point game

Longwood Lancers (14-8, 2-5 Big South) at High Point Panthers (18-4, 7-0 Big South) High Point, North Carolina; Thursday, 7…

Longwood Lancers (14-8, 2-5 Big South) at High Point Panthers (18-4, 7-0 Big South)

High Point, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point hosts the Longwood Lancers after Kezza Giffa scored 37 points in High Point’s 83-81 victory against the Winthrop Eagles.

The Panthers have gone 11-0 at home. High Point has a 3-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Lancers are 2-5 against Big South opponents. Longwood has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

High Point makes 46.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than Longwood has allowed to its opponents (41.7%). Longwood averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game High Point gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duke Miles is scoring 19.4 points per game with 2.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Panthers. Giffa is averaging 21.1 points over the past 10 games for High Point.

Walyn Napper is averaging 13.7 points, 4.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Lancers. Szymon Zapala is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Longwood.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 10-0, averaging 82.9 points, 37.7 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Lancers: 3-7, averaging 67.8 points, 38.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.