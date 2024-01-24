High Point earns 78-67 win against South Carolina Upstate

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Kimani Hamilton had 28 points in High Point’s 78-67 victory against South Carolina Upstate on Wednesday…

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Kimani Hamilton had 28 points in High Point’s 78-67 victory against South Carolina Upstate on Wednesday night.

Hamilton added 14 rebounds for the Panthers (17-4, 6-0 Big South Conference). Kezza Giffa scored 23 points and added five rebounds. The Panthers extended their winning streak to nine games.

The Spartans (6-13, 1-5) were led in scoring by Trae Broadnax, who finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Nick Alves added 14 points and six rebounds for South Carolina Upstate. Ahmir Langlais had 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.