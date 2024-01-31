Higgins, CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners take on the Long Beach State Beach

Long Beach State Beach (13-8, 5-4 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (8-12, 3-6 Big West) Bakersfield, California; Thursday, 10…

Long Beach State Beach (13-8, 5-4 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (8-12, 3-6 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield plays Long Beach State in a matchup of Big West teams.

The Roadrunners are 6-2 on their home court. CSU Bakersfield ranks fifth in the Big West with 34.5 points per game in the paint led by Kaleb Higgins averaging 6.0.

The Beach have gone 5-4 against Big West opponents. Long Beach State has a 6-8 record against teams over .500.

CSU Bakersfield is shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 42.8% Long Beach State allows to opponents. Long Beach State averages 9.7 more points per game (78.4) than CSU Bakersfield gives up (68.7).

The Roadrunners and Beach face off Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Higgins is averaging 16.2 points and 3.5 assists for the Roadrunners. Marvin McGhee is averaging 7.8 points over the past 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.

Marcus Tsohonis is averaging 17.5 points for the Beach. Aboubacar Traore is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Long Beach State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 4-6, averaging 67.7 points, 35.8 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Beach: 6-4, averaging 78.3 points, 40.3 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

