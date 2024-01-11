Hidalgo, Westbeld post double-doubles, No. 18 Notre Dame women rout Boston College 98-48

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Freshman Hannah Hidalgo scored 27 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Maddy Westbeld added a double-double…

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Freshman Hannah Hidalgo scored 27 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Maddy Westbeld added a double-double and No. 18 Notre Dame rolled to a 98-48 victory over Boston College on Thursday night.

Hidalgo, who entered play leading the Atlantic Coast Conference and fourth in the nation with a 23.9 scoring average, made 9 of 15 shots with a 3-pointer for the Fighting Irish (11-3, 2-2). She sank 8 of 11 free throws, adding four assists and four steals. She leads the nation with 78 steals this season. All four of Hidalgo’s double-doubles have come in the last six games. Westbeld finished with 15 points and 15 rebounds in her second game back from a concussion. It was her seventh double-double this season.

KK Bransford scored 13 on 5-for-8 shooting and grabbed six rebounds off the bench for Notre Dame. Kylee Watson, Anna DeWolfe and Sonia Citron, playing just her fifth game of the season because of an injury, all scored 11. Watson had eight boards as the Irish outrebounded the Eagles 55-30. DeWolfe hit 5 of 7 shots with a 3-pointer and had five assists.

Dontavia Waggoner led the Eagles (9-8, 1-3) with 12 points and six rebounds.

Hidalgo sank 5 of 8 shots and added five free throws, scoring 15 to help Notre Dame turn a 14-11 first-quarter lead into a 39-19 advantage at halftime.

Citron hit her only 3-pointer in five attempts and had nine points as the Fighting Irish outscored Boston College by 18 in the third period to up their lead to 71-33.

Bransford had a three-point play with 46 seconds left to give Notre Dame its biggest lead and complete the scoring.

Hidalgo has scored 20 or more points 12 times for Notre Dame, one off the school record for a first-year player. She needs 13 more steals to break Skylar Diggins’ freshman record of 90. Hidalgo has been named ACC rookie of the week a school-record seven times. The conference record is 10, set last season by Florida State’s Ta’Niya Latson.

Notre Dame will host Miami on Sunday. Boston College returns home to play Pittsburgh on Sunday.

