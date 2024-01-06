Live Radio
Hickman puts up 25 in Bradley’s 86-60 victory against Missouri State

The Associated Press

January 6, 2024, 6:43 PM

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Connor Hickman’s 25 points helped Bradley defeat Missouri State 86-60 on Saturday night.

Hickman also contributed six rebounds for the Braves (10-5, 2-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Darius Hannah scored 19 points and added five rebounds. Demarion Burch had 11 points and went 5 of 8 from the field.

Cesare Edwards led the Bears (9-6, 1-3) in scoring, finishing with 17 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Donovan Clay added 13 points for Missouri State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

