Hickman and Bradley host Evansville

Evansville Purple Aces (10-5, 1-3 MVC) at Bradley Braves (10-5, 2-2 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley faces the Evansville Purple Aces after Connor Hickman scored 25 points in Bradley’s 86-60 victory over the Missouri State Bears.

The Braves have gone 6-2 in home games. Bradley is third in the MVC with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Malevy Leons averaging 2.4.

The Purple Aces are 1-3 in MVC play. Evansville is the top team in the MVC scoring 13.0 fast break points per game.

Bradley’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Evansville allows. Evansville has shot at a 47.0% clip from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points greater than the 40.3% shooting opponents of Bradley have averaged.

The Braves and Purple Aces meet Wednesday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duke Deen is averaging 11.3 points and 3.7 assists for the Braves. Leons is averaging 12.2 points and 7.4 rebounds while shooting 45.1% over the last 10 games for Bradley.

Ben Humrichous is scoring 16.6 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Purple Aces. Kenny Strawbridge is averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games for Evansville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, averaging 73.2 points, 36.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Purple Aces: 5-5, averaging 75.7 points, 35.6 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points.

