Hickman and Bradley host Evansville

Evansville Purple Aces (10-5, 1-3 MVC) at Bradley Braves (10-5, 2-2 MVC) Peoria, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Evansville Purple Aces (10-5, 1-3 MVC) at Bradley Braves (10-5, 2-2 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -13.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley plays the Evansville Purple Aces after Connor Hickman scored 25 points in Bradley’s 86-60 victory against the Missouri State Bears.

The Braves are 6-2 on their home court. Bradley scores 73.7 points and has outscored opponents by 6.1 points per game.

The Purple Aces have gone 1-3 against MVC opponents. Evansville has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Bradley scores 73.7 points per game, 1.0 more point than the 72.7 Evansville gives up. Evansville has shot at a 47.0% clip from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points greater than the 40.3% shooting opponents of Bradley have averaged.

The Braves and Purple Aces square off Wednesday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hickman is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Braves.

Ben Humrichous is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Purple Aces.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, averaging 73.2 points, 36.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Purple Aces: 5-5, averaging 75.7 points, 35.6 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.