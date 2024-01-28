Hey Boo: South Carolina’s Staley wears hoodie with “Boo” after her laugh line post LSU

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Dawn Staley wasn’t ready to give up one of her funniest moments of…

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Dawn Staley wasn’t ready to give up one of her funniest moments of her coaching career.

Staley wore a black hoodie with “Boo” on it, a callback to her laugh line in the postgame of the top-ranked Gamecocks 76-70 victory over defending national champion LSU this past Thursday.

Staley was asked about getting booed by fans at LSU. “They were calling me, ‘boo,’” Staley countered to laughs.

Staley said she saw a graphic mockup of the shirt after coming back to campus and thought, “I have to have it.”

A sign in the stands at sold-out Colonial Life Arena said, “Hey Boo.”

