Hernandez leads Southern Indiana against Tennessee Tech after 20-point showing

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-11, 0-3 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (5-11, 2-1 OVC) Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 8:30 p.m.…

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-11, 0-3 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (5-11, 2-1 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana plays the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles after Jeremiah Hernandez scored 20 points in Southern Indiana’s 69-67 win over the Tennessee State Tigers.

The Screaming Eagles have gone 4-3 in home games. Southern Indiana has a 3-7 record against opponents above .500.

The Golden Eagles have gone 0-3 against OVC opponents. Tennessee Tech has a 2-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Southern Indiana is shooting 40.6% from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points lower than the 46.2% Tennessee Tech allows to opponents. Tennessee Tech averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Southern Indiana gives up.

The Screaming Eagles and Golden Eagles face off Saturday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hernandez is averaging 14.6 points for the Screaming Eagles. AJ Smith is averaging 12.6 points and 9.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Southern Indiana.

Daniel Egbuniwe is averaging 7.4 points and six rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Jayvis Harvey is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Screaming Eagles: 4-6, averaging 69.4 points, 39.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 3-7, averaging 72.3 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.