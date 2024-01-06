Hernandez leads Southern Indiana against Tennessee Tech after 20-point performance

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-11, 0-3 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (5-11, 2-1 OVC) Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 8:30 p.m.…

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-11, 0-3 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (5-11, 2-1 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana plays the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles after Jeremiah Hernandez scored 20 points in Southern Indiana’s 69-67 win over the Tennessee State Tigers.

The Screaming Eagles are 4-3 in home games. Southern Indiana has a 3-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Golden Eagles are 0-3 in OVC play. Tennessee Tech has a 4-9 record against opponents over .500.

Southern Indiana averages 67.3 points per game, 10.5 fewer points than the 77.8 Tennessee Tech allows. Tennessee Tech has shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points greater than the 40.7% shooting opponents of Southern Indiana have averaged.

The Screaming Eagles and Golden Eagles square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hernandez is averaging 14.6 points for the Screaming Eagles. Jack Mielke is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southern Indiana.

Jayvis Harvey is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. David Early is averaging 15.6 points and 2.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Tennessee Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Screaming Eagles: 4-6, averaging 69.4 points, 39.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 3-7, averaging 72.3 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.