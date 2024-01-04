Hernandez has 20, Southern Indiana beats Tennessee State 69-67

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Jeremiah Hernandez’s 20 points helped Southern Indiana defeat Tennessee State 69-67 on Thursday night. Hernandez added…

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Jeremiah Hernandez’s 20 points helped Southern Indiana defeat Tennessee State 69-67 on Thursday night.

Hernandez added three steals for the Screaming Eagles (5-11, 2-1 Ohio Valley Conference). AJ Smith scored 15 points and added 10 rebounds. Jack Mielke finished 3 of 7 from 3-point range to finish with nine points.

EJ Bellinger finished with 16 points for the Tigers (8-8, 1-2). Justin Williams added 13 points for Tennessee State. In addition, Christian Brown had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Both teams play on Saturday. Southern Indiana hosts Tennessee Tech and Tennessee State travels to play Morehead State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

