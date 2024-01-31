Hernandez and Southern Indiana host Tennessee Tech

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (5-16, 2-6 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (7-14, 2-6 OVC) Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m.…

Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana takes on the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles after Jeremiah Hernandez scored 26 points in Southern Indiana’s 73-68 loss to the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

The Golden Eagles have gone 5-4 in home games. Tennessee Tech ranks fifth in the OVC with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Daniel Egbuniwe averaging 5.6.

The Screaming Eagles have gone 2-6 against OVC opponents. Southern Indiana ranks fifth in the OVC with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by AJ Smith averaging 2.4.

Tennessee Tech scores 68.5 points per game, 3.4 fewer points than the 71.9 Southern Indiana allows. Southern Indiana averages 67.3 points per game, 8.4 fewer points than the 75.7 Tennessee Tech allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayvis Harvey is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Golden Eagles.

Jack Campion is averaging six points and 3.9 assists for the Screaming Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 3-7, averaging 63.8 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 3-7, averaging 69.8 points, 35.7 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

