Henry, Stroud rally Texas Southern to 56-55 victory over Alabama State

HOUSTON (AP) — PJ Henry scored 21 points and Deon Stroud made two free throws with 44 seconds left to play to rally Texas Southern to a 56-55 victory over Alabama State on Monday night.

Henry shot 6 for 15 (3 for 10 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free throw line for the Tigers (7-12, 5-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jonathan Cisse added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Grayson Carter hit two 3-pointers and scored 10, while Stroud finished with seven points.

Antonio Madlock paced the Hornets (10-10, 5-2) with 17 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Micah Octave scored 14.

